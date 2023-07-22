Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (47-51) versus the Detroit Tigers (44-53) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on July 22.

Matt Manning (3-1) will take the ball for the Tigers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Padres.

Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have won in 32, or 41%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 27-36 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (380 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule