Matt Manning will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 380 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.236 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Manning (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning - 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Reese Olson -

