Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (47-51) will clash with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (44-53) at Comerica Park on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: TBA - SD vs Matt Manning - DET (3-1, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 37, or 52.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Padres have gone 30-23 (56.6%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (41%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 27-36 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Riley Greene 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

