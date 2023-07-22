Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Padres on July 22, 2023
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto and others when the San Diego Padres visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 89 hits with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 93 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .266/.423/.504 slash line so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
