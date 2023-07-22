Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry, with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 68 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .321.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (7.9%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 19.1% of his games this year (17 of 89), with more than one RBI five times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 of 89 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.260
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.301
|.409
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|38/13
|6
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
