Zach McKinstry, with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 68 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .321.
  • McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this season (7.9%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 19.1% of his games this year (17 of 89), with more than one RBI five times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 37 of 89 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 47
.260 AVG .236
.345 OBP .301
.409 SLG .358
11 XBH 10
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
26/16 K/BB 38/13
6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
