Zach McKinstry, with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 68 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .321.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (7.9%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 19.1% of his games this year (17 of 89), with more than one RBI five times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 of 89 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .260 AVG .236 .345 OBP .301 .409 SLG .358 11 XBH 10 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 38/13 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings