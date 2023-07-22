Zack Short, with an on-base percentage of .148 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres, on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .197 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year (20 of 52), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Short has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (11.5%).
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (17.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 21
.228 AVG .151
.279 OBP .250
.367 SLG .245
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/6 K/BB 16/7
1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.