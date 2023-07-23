Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Padres Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Padres
|Tigers vs Padres Odds
|Tigers vs Padres Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .218.
- Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 46.6% of his games this season (27 of 58), with multiple hits nine times (15.5%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (5.2%).
- He has scored in 20 of 58 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.229
|AVG
|.207
|.289
|OBP
|.352
|.337
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|22/7
|K/BB
|24/20
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (9-2) out for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.