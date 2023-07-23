The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .218.

Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 46.6% of his games this season (27 of 58), with multiple hits nine times (15.5%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (5.2%).

He has scored in 20 of 58 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .229 AVG .207 .289 OBP .352 .337 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 22/7 K/BB 24/20 2 SB 4

