Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (35 of 65), with multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven home a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.239
|AVG
|.233
|.259
|OBP
|.282
|.404
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|23/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (9-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
