The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (35 of 65), with multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven home a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .239 AVG .233 .259 OBP .282 .404 SLG .398 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 11 23/3 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

