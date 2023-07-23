The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (35 of 65), with multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ibanez has driven home a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 31
.239 AVG .233
.259 OBP .282
.404 SLG .398
11 XBH 11
3 HR 3
7 RBI 11
23/3 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Musgrove (9-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
