The field is shrinking at the Ladies Open Lausanne, with Elisabetta Cocciaretto set for a quarterfinal versus Elina Avanesyan. Cocciaretto is +700 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Cocciaretto at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Cocciaretto's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 (at 4:00 AM ET), Cocciaretto will meet Avanesyan, after defeating Julia Riera 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the last round.

Cocciaretto Stats

Cocciaretto defeated No. 143-ranked Riera 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the .

Cocciaretto is 21-18 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

Cocciaretto is 5-6 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

Cocciaretto has played 20.7 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her 11 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Cocciaretto has averaged 20.5 games.

Cocciaretto, over the past 12 months, has won 63.5% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Cocciaretto has won 58.0% of her games on serve, and 43.4% on return.

