The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .202.

Haase has gotten a hit in 34 of 72 games this season (47.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (12.5%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has driven in a run in 14 games this year (19.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this season (23.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .239 AVG .169 .276 OBP .220 .358 SLG .218 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 34/6 K/BB 34/8 1 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings