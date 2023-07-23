On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (30 of 55), with more than one hit 13 times (23.6%).
  • In 10 games this year, he has homered (18.2%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Carpenter has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 29
.321 AVG .206
.380 OBP .271
.512 SLG .485
9 XBH 11
3 HR 8
9 RBI 20
19/8 K/BB 28/7
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
