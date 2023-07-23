After hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.403) and total hits (83) this season.

In 60.4% of his 96 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has an RBI in 35 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .211 AVG .240 .305 OBP .301 .333 SLG .464 14 XBH 22 3 HR 11 17 RBI 35 51/21 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings