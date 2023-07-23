After three rounds of play at the 2023 The Open Championship, Brian Harman is in the lead (-12). Watch the fourth round from Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom.

How to Watch the 2023 The Open Championship

Start Time: 2:45 AM ET

2:45 AM ET Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards

Par 71/7,383 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network

Golf Channel, USA Network Friday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network

Golf Channel, USA Network Saturday TV: CNBC, NBC, USA Network

CNBC, NBC, USA Network Sunday TV: NBC, USA Network

The Open Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Brian Harman 1st -12 67-65-69 Cameron Young 2nd -7 72-68-66 Jon Rahm 3rd -6 74-70-63 Tommy Fleetwood 4th -5 66-71-71 Viktor Hovland 4th -5 70-72-66

The Open Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 3:45 AM ET Scottie Scheffler (+4/63rd), Brooks Koepka (+4/63rd) 9:05 AM ET Viktor Hovland (-5/4th), Jon Rahm (-6/3rd) 7:10 AM ET Xander Schauffele (-1/24th), Patrick Cantlay (-1/24th) 7:30 AM ET Jordan Spieth (-2/17th), Max Homa (-2/17th) 7:20 AM ET Min Woo Lee (-2/17th), Rickie Fowler (-1/24th) 7:00 AM ET Patrick Reed (-1/24th), Cameron Smith (-1/24th) 6:45 AM ET Corey Conners (-1/24th), Tyrrell Hatton (-1/24th) 7:50 AM ET Matthew Fitzpatrick (-2/17th), Sung-Jae Im (-2/17th) 3:15 AM ET Robert MacIntyre (+5/69th), Padraig Harrington (+5/69th) 8:00 AM ET Rory McIlroy (-3/11th), Emiliano Grillo (-3/11th)

