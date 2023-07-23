Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (48-51) against the Detroit Tigers (44-54) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET on July 23.

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (9-2) for the Padres and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 7, Tigers 6.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those contests.

This year, Detroit has won four of 12 games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (383 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule