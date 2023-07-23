Tigers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (48-51) against the Detroit Tigers (44-54) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET on July 23.
The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (9-2) for the Padres and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Padres 7, Tigers 6.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those contests.
- This year, Detroit has won four of 12 games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (383 total, 3.9 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Royals
|L 11-10
|Tarik Skubal vs Daniel Lynch
|July 19
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 20
|@ Royals
|W 3-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Zack Greinke
|July 21
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Reese Olson vs Seth Lugo
|July 22
|Padres
|L 14-3
|Matt Manning vs Jackson Wolf
|July 23
|Padres
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Joe Musgrove
|July 24
|Giants
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 26
|Angels
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 27
|Angels
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matt Manning vs Braxton Garrett
