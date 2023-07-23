The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .324 this season while batting .248 with 30 walks and 41 runs scored.
  • McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (56 of 90), with multiple hits 12 times (13.3%).
  • In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • McKinstry has had an RBI in 17 games this season (18.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 42.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 47
.262 AVG .236
.349 OBP .301
.408 SLG .358
11 XBH 10
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
26/17 K/BB 38/13
6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove (9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.