Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .237.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 67 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.241
|AVG
|.233
|.261
|OBP
|.282
|.431
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
