Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .237.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 67 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .241 AVG .233 .261 OBP .282 .431 SLG .398 13 XBH 11 4 HR 3 8 RBI 11 25/3 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings