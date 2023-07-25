Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .266.
- In 44 of 76 games this year (57.9%) Vierling has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- In 7.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (28.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.225
|AVG
|.299
|.311
|OBP
|.344
|.317
|SLG
|.456
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|20/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
