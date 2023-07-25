The Las Vegas Aces (21-2) visit the Chicago Sky (9-13) one game after A'ja Wilson put up 35 points in the Aces' 98-81 victory over the Lynx. This contest airs on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Aces

Chicago averages only 0.5 fewer points per game (77.5) than Las Vegas gives up (78).

Chicago makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (42%).

The Sky are 7-6 when they shoot higher than 42% from the field.

Chicago's 34.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 1.8 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas have shot from deep (32.6%).

The Sky have an 8-4 record when the team knocks down more than 32.6% of their three-point shots.

Chicago averages 34.1 rebounds a contest, 0.9 fewer rebounds per game than Las Vegas' average.

Sky Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sky have been racking up 75.5 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 77.5 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Chicago has been a little improved on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 81.3 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 81.4 it has conceded per game this year.

Over their last 10 outings, the Sky are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.7 compared to 7.2 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (32.4% compared to 34.4% season-long).

Sky Injuries