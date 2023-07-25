Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 87 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .414, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (60 of 98), with multiple hits 23 times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.225
|AVG
|.240
|.317
|OBP
|.301
|.360
|SLG
|.464
|15
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|35
|51/22
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
