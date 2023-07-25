Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (46-54) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (51-49) at 6:40 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) for the Tigers and Griffin Canning (6-4) for the Angels.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Tigers have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Detroit has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 391 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule