In the series opener on Tuesday, July 25, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (46-54) face off against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (51-49). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Angels have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (6-5, 2.69 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.52 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 7-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious 14 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

