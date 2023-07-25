Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Zack Short (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .204.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (22 of 55), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Short has had an RBI in 12 games this year (21.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|21
|.238
|AVG
|.151
|.293
|OBP
|.250
|.405
|SLG
|.245
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|5
|22/7
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
