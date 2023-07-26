On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .315 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Greene is batting .476 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 75.8% of his 66 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.8% of his games this season, Greene has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 33 of 66 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .375 AVG .254 .424 OBP .333 .555 SLG .381 13 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 11 39/11 K/BB 40/14 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings