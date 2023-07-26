Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on July 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 88 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .414, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 61 of 99 games this year (61.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (23.2%).

He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has had an RBI in 38 games this year (38.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .224 AVG .240 .314 OBP .301 .361 SLG .464 16 XBH 22 4 HR 11 21 RBI 35 53/22 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings