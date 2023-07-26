Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (46-55) and the Los Angeles Angels (52-49) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 26.

The Tigers will call on Michael Lorenzen (5-6) against the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (5-7).

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

Detroit has a record of 13-8, a 61.9% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win.

Detroit has scored 397 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).

Tigers Schedule