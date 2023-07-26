Tigers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (46-55) and the Los Angeles Angels (52-49) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 26.
The Tigers will call on Michael Lorenzen (5-6) against the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (5-7).
Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 13-8, a 61.9% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Detroit has scored 397 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Reese Olson vs Seth Lugo
|July 22
|Padres
|L 14-3
|Matt Manning vs Jackson Wolf
|July 23
|Padres
|W 3-1
|Alex Faedo vs Joe Musgrove
|July 24
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 26
|Angels
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 27
|Angels
|-
|Matt Manning vs Chase Silseth
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Rich Hill
