How to Watch the Tigers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will meet Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 24th in MLB action with 96 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.
- Detroit is slugging .369, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers' .231 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (397 total runs).
- The Tigers' .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Detroit has a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.243).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Lorenzen is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Lorenzen will aim to go five or more innings for his 17th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He is trying to have his fourth straight outing with no earned runs given up.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Seth Lugo
|7/22/2023
|Padres
|L 14-3
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Jackson Wolf
|7/23/2023
|Padres
|W 3-1
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Joe Musgrove
|7/24/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Ross Stripling
|7/25/2023
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Griffin Canning
|7/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Chase Silseth
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Rich Hill
