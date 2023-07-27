Akil Baddoo -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on July 27 at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .210.
  • Baddoo has had a hit in 28 of 61 games this season (45.9%), including multiple hits nine times (14.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (32.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 29
.213 AVG .207
.267 OBP .352
.309 SLG .333
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
7 RBI 12
24/7 K/BB 24/20
2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, the left-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.