Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Akil Baddoo -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on July 27 at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .210.
- Baddoo has had a hit in 28 of 61 games this season (45.9%), including multiple hits nine times (14.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (32.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.213
|AVG
|.207
|.267
|OBP
|.352
|.309
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|24/7
|K/BB
|24/20
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, the left-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
