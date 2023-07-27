Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .203.
- Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (18.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).
- He has scored in 17 of 74 games (23.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.239
|AVG
|.169
|.275
|OBP
|.220
|.354
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|35/6
|K/BB
|34/8
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
