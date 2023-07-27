The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 58.4% of his 77 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.8% of his games this year, Vierling has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 29.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.232 AVG .299
.314 OBP .344
.328 SLG .456
8 XBH 11
2 HR 5
12 RBI 14
22/14 K/BB 34/9
3 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Ohtani (8-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9) among pitchers who qualify.
