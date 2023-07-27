Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has six doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .161.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.145
|AVG
|.175
|.278
|OBP
|.288
|.200
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|17
|32/19
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (8-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9).
