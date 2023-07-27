Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Riley Greene (batting .405 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .315 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Greene is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.8% of his games this season (50 of 66), with multiple hits 22 times (33.3%).
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (19 of 66), with two or more RBI four times (6.1%).
- In 50.0% of his games this season (33 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.375
|AVG
|.254
|.424
|OBP
|.333
|.555
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|11
|39/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
