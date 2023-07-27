On Thursday, Riley Greene (batting .405 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .315 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Greene is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.8% of his games this season (50 of 66), with multiple hits 22 times (33.3%).

He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (19 of 66), with two or more RBI four times (6.1%).

In 50.0% of his games this season (33 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .375 AVG .254 .424 OBP .333 .555 SLG .381 13 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 11 39/11 K/BB 40/14 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings