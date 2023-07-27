Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (46-55) versus the Los Angeles Angels (52-49) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on July 27.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (8-5) for the Angels and Michael Lorenzen (5-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have been victorious in 33, or 41.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 27-31 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (397 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule