Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Angels.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Angels Player Props
|Tigers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Angels
|Tigers vs Angels Odds
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.315) this season, fueled by 70 hits.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 93 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (18.3%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.246
|AVG
|.236
|.329
|OBP
|.301
|.380
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|32/17
|K/BB
|38/13
|6
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Sandoval (5-7) takes the mound for the Angels in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.