On Thursday, Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Angels.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Comerica Park

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.315) this season, fueled by 70 hits.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 93 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.

He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (18.3%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .246 AVG .236 .329 OBP .301 .380 SLG .358 11 XBH 10 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 32/17 K/BB 38/13 6 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings