On Thursday, Zack Short (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .201 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Short has picked up a hit in 39.3% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of those games.
  • Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (8.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Short has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (12 of 56), with two or more RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 21
.233 AVG .151
.287 OBP .250
.395 SLG .245
6 XBH 3
4 HR 1
17 RBI 5
23/7 K/BB 16/7
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ohtani (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
