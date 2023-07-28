Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Guardians will call on Xzavion Curry (3-0) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (0-3).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Guardians have won 31 out of the 52 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.
  • Cleveland has a record of 19-18, a 51.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland has scored 434 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

  • The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
  • The White Sox have won in 21, or 32.3%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This year, Chicago has won 11 of 34 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (436 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 23 Phillies L 8-5 Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
July 24 Royals L 5-3 Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
July 25 Royals W 5-1 Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
July 26 Royals W 8-3 Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
July 27 @ White Sox W 6-3 Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
July 28 @ White Sox - Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
July 29 @ White Sox - Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
July 30 @ White Sox - Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
July 31 @ Astros - Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
August 1 @ Astros - Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
August 2 @ Astros - Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 22 @ Twins L 3-2 Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
July 23 @ Twins L 5-4 Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
July 25 Cubs L 7-3 Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
July 26 Cubs L 10-7 Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
July 27 Guardians L 6-3 Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
July 28 Guardians - Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
July 29 Guardians - Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
July 30 Guardians - Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
August 1 @ Rangers - Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
August 2 @ Rangers - Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
August 3 @ Rangers - Lucas Giolito vs Dane Dunning

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.