Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .249 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (15.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this year (22.4%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.260
|AVG
|.236
|.339
|OBP
|.317
|.354
|SLG
|.281
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|6
|26/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
