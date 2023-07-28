Today's MLB schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is the Texas Rangers playing the San Diego Padres.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (55-48) face the Detroit Tigers (46-57)

The Tigers will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 57 RBI)

MIA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -153 +130 7.5

The Baltimore Orioles (62-40) play the New York Yankees (54-48)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 43 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -125 +105 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) host the Philadelphia Phillies (55-47)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.256 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.256 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.300 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

PHI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -157 +135 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (57-46) host the Los Angeles Angels (54-49)

The Angels will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.298 AVG, 38 HR, 80 RBI)

TOR Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -191 +162 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (41-63) play the Cleveland Guardians (52-51)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 28 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 28 HR, 58 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -138 +117 10

The New York Mets (48-54) play the Washington Nationals (43-60)

The Nationals will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.228 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.228 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -191 +161 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (64-36) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46)

The Brewers will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -175 +148 10

The Kansas City Royals (29-75) play the Minnesota Twins (54-50)

The Twins will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.250 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.250 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -164 +139 9.5

The Houston Astros (58-45) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43)

The Rays will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.304 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.304 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.262 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)

TB Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -113 -106 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) face the Chicago Cubs (51-51)

The Cubs will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI)

The Colorado Rockies (40-62) take on the Oakland Athletics (28-76)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 16 HR, 47 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 16 HR, 47 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

COL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -124 +104 11

The Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) host the Seattle Mariners (52-50)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)

SEA Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -131 +111 9

The San Diego Padres (49-54) host the Texas Rangers (60-43)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 20 HR, 62 RBI)

Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 20 HR, 62 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 15 HR, 63 RBI)

SD Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -163 +139 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) host the Cincinnati Reds (56-48)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.330 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.330 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -231 +190 9.5

The San Francisco Giants (56-47) host the Boston Red Sox (55-47)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 66 RBI)

SF Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -141 +121 7.5

