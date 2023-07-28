As we head into Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Angels (Lucas Giolito) against the Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman).

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for July 28.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Tigers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-4) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (5-3) when the clubs meet Friday.

DET: Olson MIA: Garrett 10 (43.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (100 IP) 4.53 ERA 4.32 9.3 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 DET Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7 runs

Yankees at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will look to Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) when the teams play on Friday.

NYY: Cole BAL: Rodriguez 21 (129.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (56 IP) 2.78 ERA 6.91 10.0 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Orioles

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-5) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Mitch Keller (9-6) for the game between the teams Friday.

PHI: Wheeler PIT: Keller 20 (118.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (128 IP) 3.80 ERA 4.01 10.2 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Pirates

PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Giolito (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (7-5) when the teams meet Friday.

LAA: Giolito TOR: Gausman 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 20 (121.2 IP) - ERA 3.18 - K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Angels at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (0-3) when the clubs play on Friday.

CLE: Curry CHW: Toussaint 26 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (31 IP) 2.98 ERA 4.06 6.3 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHW Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-7) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Max Scherzer (8-4) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

WSH: Gore NYM: Scherzer 20 (101 IP) Games/IP 18 (100.2 IP) 4.37 ERA 4.20 10.9 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -190

-190 WSH Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-2) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos (4-4) when the teams meet Friday.

MIL: Houser ATL: Chirinos 13 (63 IP) Games/IP 15 (62.2 IP) 3.86 ERA 4.02 7.0 K/9 4.5

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10 runs

Twins at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will look to Brady Singer (6-8) when the teams play Friday.

MIN: Gray KC: Singer 20 (111.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (108.2 IP) 3.07 ERA 5.55 8.9 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at Royals

MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

Rays at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2) when the teams face off on Friday.

TB: McClanahan HOU: Javier 19 (106 IP) Games/IP 19 (102 IP) 2.89 ERA 4.32 9.5 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Rays at Astros

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 HOU Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (6-8) when the teams play Friday.

CHC: TBD STL: Montgomery - Games/IP 20 (115 IP) - ERA 3.37 - K/9 8.2

Athletics at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-7) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-10) when the teams meet on Friday.

OAK: Sears COL: Freeland 20 (111.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (103 IP) 4.11 ERA 4.72 8.1 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rockies

COL Odds to Win: -125

-125 OAK Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 11 runs

Mariners at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-5) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Tommy Henry (5-3) when the teams play on Friday.

SEA: Gilbert ARI: Henry 20 (118.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (83 IP) 3.88 ERA 4.01 8.8 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Diamondbacks

SEA Odds to Win: -130

-130 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-3) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (9-3) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

TEX: Dunning SD: Musgrove 22 (102 IP) Games/IP 16 (91.1 IP) 3.26 ERA 3.25 5.6 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -165

-165 TEX Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Reds at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (2-2) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will give the start to Bobby Miller (6-1) when the clubs meet Friday.

CIN: Williamson LAD: Miller 12 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (54.2 IP) 4.45 ERA 4.28 7.1 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Reds at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -225

-225 CIN Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9.5 runs

Red Sox at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (4-5) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (8-8) when the clubs face off on Friday.

BOS: Crawford SF: Webb 19 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (134.1 IP) 3.91 ERA 3.68 8.7 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

