Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .310.
- Greene has recorded a hit in 50 of 67 games this year (74.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (32.8%).
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has driven home a run in 19 games this season (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.364
|AVG
|.254
|.413
|OBP
|.333
|.538
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|11
|41/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty went three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
