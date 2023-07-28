Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (55-48) will clash with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (46-57) at LoanDepot park on Friday, July 28. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-155). A 7-run over/under has been listed for this game.

Tigers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-4, 4.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 46 times and won 30, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 20-4 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 23-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Tigers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Zack Short 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.