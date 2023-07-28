Player props are listed for Luis Arraez and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 88 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .230/.309/.410 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts, Garrett has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 21 3.0 7 6 6 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 5.2 7 3 3 6 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 141 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .376/.425/.472 slash line so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.333/.490 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

