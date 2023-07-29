The 3M Open is entering the final round, and Adam Svensson is currently in 49th with a score of -5.

Looking to place a bet on Adam Svensson at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Adam Svensson Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Svensson has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 17 rounds.

Svensson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Svensson has had an average finish of 43rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Svensson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Svensson has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -5 276 1 21 1 2 $3.6M

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Svensson's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 32nd.

Svensson has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Svensson last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 49th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this event.

The courses that Svensson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,292 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 89th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

Svensson shot better than 54% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Svensson carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Svensson had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Svensson carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent outing, Svensson had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Svensson finished the John Deere Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Svensson underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

