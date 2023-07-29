Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .262.
- Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.324
|AVG
|.200
|.378
|OBP
|.270
|.480
|SLG
|.470
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|20
|23/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
