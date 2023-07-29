On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .245.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%), including nine multi-hit games (15.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 59 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this season (22.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 11 of 59 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .260 AVG .228 .339 OBP .314 .354 SLG .272 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 6 26/12 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

