Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nick Maton (batting .227 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Marlins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .167 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- In 37.8% of his games this year (31 of 82), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 26 of 82 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.144
|AVG
|.190
|.281
|OBP
|.299
|.198
|SLG
|.379
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|19
|32/20
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 22, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
