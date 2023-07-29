Sepp Straka enters play in the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, with action from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Straka at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Straka has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five events, Straka has one win and two top-five finishes.

Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Straka is looking for his third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Straka will try to make the cut for the fifth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -6 278 1 20 5 8 $8.8M

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Straka's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 18th.

Straka made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Straka has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,322 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Straka shot better than 36% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Straka recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Straka did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

Straka's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.4.

At that most recent competition, Straka's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.1).

Straka ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Straka had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Straka Odds to Win: +2200

