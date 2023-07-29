Saturday's contest between the Miami Marlins (56-48) and Detroit Tigers (46-58) going head-to-head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 29.

The Marlins will give the nod to Johnny Cueto (0-1) versus the Tigers and Beau Brieske.

Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been victorious in 33, or 39.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 22 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (406 total).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule