The Detroit Tigers (46-58) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Miami Marlins (56-48) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-1) to the mound, while Beau Brieske will get the nod for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cueto - MIA (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Brieske - DET (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Beau Brieske

Brieske gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first this season.

The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief five times this season.

In five appearances this season, he has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .261 against him.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

The Marlins' Cueto will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 4.50, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .900 in three games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.