Zach McKinstry -- batting .219 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Marlins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.315) this season, fueled by 72 hits.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 58 of 96 games this season (60.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.5%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has an RBI in 18 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .247 AVG .236 .325 OBP .305 .380 SLG .358 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 33/17 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings