Switzerland vs. New Zealand: Women’s World Cup Group A Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 30
Switzerland will meet New Zealand in the final round of the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 30 at 3:00 AM ET. In their first two matches, Switzerland has picked up four points, and New Zealand three points.
The three-way moneyline odds for this game are: Switzerland (+108), draw (+208), New Zealand (+283). The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals, with the over at +125 and the under at -172.
Switzerland vs. New Zealand Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
- Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2
- Total: 2.5
- Switzerland Moneyline: +108
- New Zealand Moneyline: +283
Switzerland vs. New Zealand World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams combine to score 1.5 goals per game, one fewer than this match's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams average 0.5 goals per game combined, two fewer than this match's total.
- Switzerland has been a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Switzerland has played as a moneyline favorite of +108 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- New Zealand won the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- New Zealand has played as an underdog of +283 or more once this tournament and won that game.
Switzerland World Cup Stats
New Zealand World Cup Stats
- In two Women's World Cup matches for New Zealand, Jacqui Hand has not scored a goal but does have one assist (third in Women's World Cup play).
- Hannah Wilkinson has netted one goal for New Zealand in Women's World Cup.
Switzerland vs. New Zealand Recent Performance
- So far this year, Switzerland is 1-4-0 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 0-1-5 in such matches (-16 goal differential).
- Switzerland ended up with a draw in its last match, 0-0, against Norway on July 25. outshot Switzerland by a margin of nine to seven.
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic took one shot for the goalless Switzerland side in its match against .
- So far this year, New Zealand is 2-0-7 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -18. In 2022, it went 1-1-6 in such matches (-12 goal differential).
- New Zealand was defeated by the Philippines 1-0 in its last game on July 25, even though it outshot the Philippines 14 to four.
- While New Zealand failed to manage a goal versus , Wilkinson had four shots to lead the team.
Switzerland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Gaelle Thalmann
|37
|1
|Real Betis Seville (Spain)
|Julia Stierli
|26
|2
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Lara Marti
|23
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Laura Felber
|21
|4
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Noelle Maritz
|27
|5
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Geraldine Reuteler
|24
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Amira Arfaoui
|23
|7
|-
|Nadine Riesen
|23
|8
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
|32
|9
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ramona Bachmann
|32
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Coumba Sow
|28
|11
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Livia Peng
|21
|12
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Lia Walti
|30
|13
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marion Rey
|24
|14
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Luana Buhler
|27
|15
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Sandrine Mauron
|26
|16
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Seraina Piubel
|23
|17
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Viola Calligaris
|27
|18
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Eseosa Aigbogun
|30
|19
|Paris FC (France)
|Fabienne Humm
|36
|20
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Seraina Friedli
|30
|21
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Meriame Terchoun
|27
|22
|Dijon FCO (France)
|Alisha Lehmann
|24
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
New Zealand Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Erin Nayler
|31
|1
|IFK Norrkoping (Sweden)
|Ria Percival
|33
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Claudia Bunge
|23
|3
|Melbourne Victory (Australia)
|C.J. Bott
|28
|4
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Michaela Foster
|24
|5
|-
|Malia Steinmetz
|24
|6
|-
|Ali Riley
|35
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Daisy Cleverley
|26
|8
|Koge Nord FC (Denmark)
|Gabi Rennie
|22
|9
|Arizona State University (United States)
|Annalie Longo
|32
|10
|-
|Olivia Chance
|29
|11
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Betsy Hassett
|32
|12
|Stjarnan (Iceland)
|Rebekah Stott
|30
|13
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Katie Bowen
|29
|14
|-
|Paige Satchell
|25
|15
|-
|Jacqui Hand
|24
|16
|Aland United (Finland)
|Hannah Wilkinson
|31
|17
|Melbourne City FC (Australia)
|Grace Jale
|24
|18
|-
|Elizabeth Anton
|24
|19
|Perth Glory FC (Australia)
|Indiah Paige Riley
|21
|20
|-
|Victoria Esson
|32
|21
|Rangers LFC (Scotland)
|Milly Clegg
|17
|22
|-
|Anna Leat
|22
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
